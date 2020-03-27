Eca Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) Short Interest Update

Eca Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 88,300 shares, an increase of 82.8% from the February 27th total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ECT opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average is $0.77. Eca Marcellus Trust I has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th.

Eca Marcellus Trust I Company Profile

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 40 development wells. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells.

