EchoLink Reaches Market Capitalization of $400,785.28 (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 27th. Over the last week, EchoLink has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $400,785.28 and $27,923.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EchoLink token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Hotbit, LBank and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EchoLink alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00051338 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000696 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $296.58 or 0.04702783 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00065244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00036790 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015884 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003544 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EchoLink is a token. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1. EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EchoLink

EchoLink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Hotbit, HitBTC and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EchoLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EchoLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.