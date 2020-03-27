Eden (EDN) Market Capitalization Tops $675,118.51

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. One Eden token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Hotbit, IDEX and Bilaxy. In the last week, Eden has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Eden has a market capitalization of $675,118.51 and approximately $465,660.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016271 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.74 or 0.02549546 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00195165 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00041365 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00033702 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Eden

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio. The official website for Eden is edenchain.io. The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog.

Eden Token Trading

Eden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

