Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Short Interest Update

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a growth of 82.7% from the February 27th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Edesa Biotech news, Director Der Velden Peter Van bought 140,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,276.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 147,452 shares of company stock worth $466,859 in the last quarter. Insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Edesa Biotech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) by 59.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,320 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.33% of Edesa Biotech worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDSA opened at $2.19 on Friday. Edesa Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $15.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.74.

Edesa Biotech Company Profile

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and advancement of treatments for dermatological and gastrointestinal indications. Its lead product candidate is EB01, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory molecule to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

