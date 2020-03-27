Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target Cut to $61.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its target price lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.11% from the company’s current price.

EIX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Edison International from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Vertical Research started coverage on Edison International in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Edison International from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.92.

Shares of NYSE EIX traded down $2.33 on Friday, hitting $55.40. The company had a trading volume of 930,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,923,206. Edison International has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $78.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.32.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Edison International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,110,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,061,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,106 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Edison International by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,741,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,639,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492,182 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,840,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $968,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,507 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,590,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $798,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Edison International by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,900,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $595,721,000 after purchasing an additional 879,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

