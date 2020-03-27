Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co reduced its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,782 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Edison International were worth $9,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Edison International by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Edison International by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Edison International from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

Edison International stock traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,923,206. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.97. Edison International has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $78.93. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.32.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 54.26%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

