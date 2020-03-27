Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA cut its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA owned about 0.11% of Edison International worth $29,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 10.0% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 299,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,552,000 after purchasing an additional 27,064 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 9.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 615,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,409,000 after buying an additional 52,475 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 406,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,644,000 after buying an additional 21,065 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 582.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 103,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,801,000 after buying an additional 88,287 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on EIX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

Edison International stock traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.87. 51,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,923,206. Edison International has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $78.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.57 and a 200 day moving average of $70.97.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.26%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.