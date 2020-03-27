Edward Muransky Buys 6,801 Shares of Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) Stock

Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) Director Edward Muransky acquired 6,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $80,523.84.

Edward Muransky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, Edward Muransky acquired 246 shares of Farmers National Banc stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $3,751.50.

On Monday, February 10th, Edward Muransky acquired 2,900 shares of Farmers National Banc stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $47,270.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Edward Muransky acquired 234 shares of Farmers National Banc stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.01 per share, for a total transaction of $3,746.34.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Edward Muransky acquired 231 shares of Farmers National Banc stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.23 per share, for a total transaction of $3,749.13.

NASDAQ:FMNB traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $12.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,921. Farmers National Banc Corp has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $319.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.10.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $28.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.25 million. Equities research analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is currently 34.11%.

FMNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Farmers National Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 4,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 5,786.2% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

