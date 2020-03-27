Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Given New $241.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $241.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EW. Oppenheimer raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $278.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.09.

NYSE:EW traded down $4.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.60. The stock had a trading volume of 255,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,702. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.80. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $154.52 and a one year high of $247.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $5,286,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,189,647.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.57, for a total transaction of $571,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,743.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,374 shares of company stock worth $20,894,284. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

