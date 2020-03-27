eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,475,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.83% of eGain worth $11,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EGAN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in eGain by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of eGain by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 11,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of eGain by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,986 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of eGain by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of eGain by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 47.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $304,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 936,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,517,837.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

EGAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Rowe initiated coverage on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

EGAN stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.07. The company had a trading volume of 12,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,985. eGain Corp has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $10.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $212.62 million, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.82.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. eGain had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eGain Corp will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

