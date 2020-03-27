Egretia Hits Market Cap of $3.24 Million (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. Egretia has a total market capitalization of $3.24 million and $886,558.00 worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Egretia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, CoinEx, Kucoin and Bilaxy. During the last week, Egretia has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016253 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.72 or 0.02560582 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00195586 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00041556 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00033925 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Egretia

Egretia’s launch date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,636,064 tokens. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io. The official website for Egretia is egretia.io. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Egretia

Egretia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinEx, Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

