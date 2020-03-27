Eidoo (EDO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.31 Million

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. Eidoo has a market capitalization of $7.38 million and approximately $3.31 million worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eidoo token can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00001547 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Binance, Ethfinex and HitBTC. In the last week, Eidoo has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Eidoo

Eidoo was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 88,246,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,912,077 tokens. The official website for Eidoo is eidoo.io. The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/eidooapp/. Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Eidoo Token Trading

Eidoo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Eidoo Hybrid Exchange, Ethfinex, Binance, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eidoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eidoo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eidoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

