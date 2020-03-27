Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) Stake Raised by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.48% of Eidos Therapeutics worth $10,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EIDX traded down $6.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.02. 119,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,429. Eidos Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $66.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.40 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 18.78 and a quick ratio of 18.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.64.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that Eidos Therapeutics Inc will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

EIDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Eidos Therapeutics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays downgraded Eidos Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Eidos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Eidos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.13.

Eidos Therapeutics Profile

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

