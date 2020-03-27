ELA Coin Price Down 4.6% Over Last Week (ELAC)

ELA Coin (CURRENCY:ELAC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. ELA Coin has a market cap of $4.10 million and approximately $612,451.00 worth of ELA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELA Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and BitForex. In the last week, ELA Coin has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ELA Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015059 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.56 or 0.02592100 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00195464 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00041102 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033981 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About ELA Coin

ELA Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,370,731 tokens. ELA Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain. ELA Coin’s official Twitter account is @elamachain. The official website for ELA Coin is www.elamachain.io.

Buying and Selling ELA Coin

ELA Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELA Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELA Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELA Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELA Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELA Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.