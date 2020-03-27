Elanco Animal Health to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:ELAN)

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. William Blair also issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America raised Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. TheStreet raised Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.83.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 112.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day moving average of $27.55. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $35.46.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pantheon Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,125,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,193,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,509,000 after purchasing an additional 65,437 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,826,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $110,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,814.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $75,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,602.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $388,329 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

