Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.82% from the company’s previous close.

ESTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Elastic from to in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.08.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $56.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.30 and a beta of -0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $104.10.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $113.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.08 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 44.42% and a negative return on equity of 41.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Elastic news, CRO Aaron Katz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $1,012,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 341,325 shares in the company, valued at $23,042,850.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $1,651,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 556,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,736,217.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,050 shares of company stock valued at $7,649,475. Company insiders own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,972,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,017,000 after purchasing an additional 645,516 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Elastic by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,341,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,820 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Elastic by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,199,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,443 shares during the last quarter. Greenspring Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter worth about $256,206,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Elastic by 189.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,092,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

