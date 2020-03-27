Elastos Hits Market Capitalization of $21.02 Million (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 27th. Over the last seven days, Elastos has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Elastos has a market cap of $21.02 million and $3.11 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for about $1.15 or 0.00018363 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, Kucoin, Bit-Z and LBank.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Elastos alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.76 or 0.02559421 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00194716 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00041461 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033542 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Elastos Profile

Elastos launched on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 36,046,372 coins and its circulating supply is 18,225,611 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elastos’ official website is www.elastos.org. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elastos Coin Trading

Elastos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Huobi, Bit-Z, LBank, CoinEgg and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elastos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elastos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.