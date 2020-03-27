Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 421,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,900 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.26% of Eldorado Gold worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 974,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after buying an additional 654,107 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 308,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 98,011 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 81,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 17,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 22,047 shares in the last quarter. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on EGO. CIBC lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.14.

EGO stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.66. The stock had a trading volume of 618,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,388,524. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.74. Eldorado Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $11.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $191.90 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Corp will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

