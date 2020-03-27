Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

Eli Lilly And Co stock traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.33. 62,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,920,645. The company has a market cap of $116.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.81.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total transaction of $3,503,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,274,935.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 32,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total transaction of $4,338,520.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,527,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,220,765,086.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 682,645 shares of company stock valued at $95,516,671. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.18.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.