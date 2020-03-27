Ellaism (ELLA) Trading Down 19.4% Over Last 7 Days

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 27th. Over the last week, Ellaism has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ellaism has a market cap of $17,992.60 and $14.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ellaism coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.40 or 0.02077725 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00077073 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io. Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

