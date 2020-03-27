Ellington Management Group LLC Takes $1.53 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $258.44 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,130.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $288.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Apple from to in a report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.07.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

