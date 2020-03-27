Elrond One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.04 Million (ERD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Elrond token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Dcoin, Bilaxy, Binance and Binance DEX. In the last week, Elrond has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Elrond has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and $2.04 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015033 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.00 or 0.02580112 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00193076 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00041130 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033855 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Elrond Token Profile

Elrond’s genesis date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,790,556,005 tokens. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com.

Elrond Token Trading

Elrond can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Dcoin, Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

