Elysian Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 27th. One Elysian token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit, Liquid and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Elysian has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. Elysian has a market capitalization of $37,865.02 and approximately $164,323.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elysian alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.59 or 0.02570837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00193465 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00041019 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00033896 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Elysian

Elysian’s launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely.

Buying and Selling Elysian

Elysian can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Stocks.Exchange, BitForex, CoinExchange, Hotbit, Mercatox, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elysian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.