Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,244,600 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the February 27th total of 786,200 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 129,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.6 days.

Shares of EEX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.52. The stock had a trading volume of 625,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,700. Emerald Expositions Events has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $14.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.30. The firm has a market cap of $167.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Emerald Expositions Events had a positive return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $44.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.14 million. The company’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Emerald Expositions Events will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th.

EEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Emerald Expositions Events from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Emerald Expositions Events from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Emerald Expositions Events from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EEX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Emerald Expositions Events during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 30.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Emerald Expositions Events in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.05% of the company’s stock.

About Emerald Expositions Events

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

