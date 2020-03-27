Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNEM) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNEM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF has decreased its dividend by an average of 30.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NASDAQ RNEM traded down $1.47 on Friday, reaching $37.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245. Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF has a twelve month low of $34.19 and a twelve month high of $53.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.47.

