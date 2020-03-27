Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Short Interest Update

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,456,800 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the February 27th total of 18,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $745,793,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 746.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,004,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $795,378,000 after buying an additional 17,641,163 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 127,704,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,078,255,000 after buying an additional 11,134,156 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 319.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,327,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,269,000 after buying an additional 6,343,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,611,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $599,968,000 after buying an additional 2,842,668 shares during the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,093,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,472,120. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENB. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.08.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

