Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 85,181 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Encana were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in Encana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Encana during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Encana during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Encana by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its position in Encana by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 14,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

ECA traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.84. The company had a trading volume of 9,515,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,043,625. Encana Corp has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $7.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.34.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ECA shares. Cowen cut Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity cut Encana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Encana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Encana from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.26.

About Encana

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

