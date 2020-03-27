Endor Protocol (EDR) Price Reaches $0.0027 on Top Exchanges

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. During the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $3.74 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Endor Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Bittrex, Hotbit and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.04 or 0.01034903 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00042613 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007182 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000111 BTC.

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,377,508,647 tokens. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com.

Endor Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, CoinBene, Kucoin, Bilaxy, Upbit, DEx.top, IDEX, Hotbit, BitForex, Bittrex and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

