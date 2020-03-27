ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.91 EPS

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.91), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDRA opened at $0.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.25. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

NDRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops medical imaging technology based on the thermos-acoustic effect that improves the sensitivity and specificity of clinical ultrasound. It offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding.

