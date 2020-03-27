Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA) Shares Sold by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA decreased its position in shares of Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 48,892 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA owned about 0.05% of Enel Americas worth $6,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENIA. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enel Americas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Enel Americas during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Enel Americas by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Enel Americas during the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Enel Americas during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Enel Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Enel Americas stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.94. 89,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,214,761. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.65. Enel Americas SA has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $11.21.

Enel Américas SA operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 11,444 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 17.2 million distribution customers.

