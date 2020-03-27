Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Upgraded to Sector Outperform by Scotiabank

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enel Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Enel Chile stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.29. 254,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,221. Enel Chile has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enel Chile by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 69,093 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 55,266 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,585,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,282,000 after purchasing an additional 731,243 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 13,068 shares in the last quarter. 4.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enel Chile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

