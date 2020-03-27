Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €13.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Engie (EPA:ENGI) received a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.01% from the stock’s current price.

ENGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.67) price target on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €11.50 ($13.37) target price on Engie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Engie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Engie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €16.04 ($18.65).

Engie stock traded down €0.75 ($0.87) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €9.85 ($11.45). 11,459,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,250,000. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €14.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is €14.51. Engie has a twelve month low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a twelve month high of €15.16 ($17.63).

Engie Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

