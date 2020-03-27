Eni SpA (NYSE:E) Short Interest Up 49.0% in March

Eni SpA (NYSE:E) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,505,100 shares, an increase of 49.0% from the February 27th total of 1,010,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 346,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

E stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,308. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. ENI has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $36.06. The stock has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.82, a PEG ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.77.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.18). ENI had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $18.23 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ENI will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on E. ValuEngine upgraded ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of ENI by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of ENI during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of ENI by 179.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ENI during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ENI by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

