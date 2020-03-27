EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,680 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.22% of EnPro Industries worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NPO. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 506,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,844,000 after purchasing an additional 300,450 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,204,000 after acquiring an additional 157,778 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 216,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,455,000 after acquiring an additional 111,371 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 55,503 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,821,000 after acquiring an additional 54,504 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NPO stock traded down $4.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.26. The stock had a trading volume of 8,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.89. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $75.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.51 million, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.70.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $286.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.81%.

In other news, CAO Steven R. Bower acquired 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.95 per share, with a total value of $95,346.25. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,710 shares in the company, valued at $170,474.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

