Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,218,700 shares, a growth of 58.5% from the February 27th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut Enservco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

ENSV opened at $0.09 on Friday. Enservco has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.72.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.08 million during the quarter.

About Enservco

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

