Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,507,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 103,003 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 2.61% of Entegris worth $175,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 18.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 256,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,057,000 after purchasing an additional 38,992 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 1,950.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 707,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,293,000 after purchasing an additional 672,971 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Entegris by 338.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 73,461 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENTG. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital reissued a “positive” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.88.

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $747,661.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,742.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $48.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.20. Entegris Inc has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $59.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $427.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.70 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Entegris Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

