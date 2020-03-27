Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at Deutsche Bank

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ENTG. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

Shares of ENTG traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.11. 36,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,698. Entegris has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $59.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Entegris had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $427.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Entegris will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $747,661.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,742.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entegris in the first quarter valued at $34,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in Entegris in the first quarter valued at $36,000.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

