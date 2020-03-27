Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,505,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 89,812 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.76% of Entergy worth $180,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 395.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $96.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $75.19 and a 52-week high of $135.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.60.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 11.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.89%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Entergy from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Entergy from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Entergy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.38.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $3,394,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roderick K. West sold 139,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $18,168,972.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,642,361.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 175,066 shares of company stock valued at $22,869,713. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.