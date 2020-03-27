Entergy Co. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) – KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Entergy in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.28. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Entergy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (up from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Entergy from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Vertical Research started coverage on Entergy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Entergy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.38.

NYSE:ETR opened at $96.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.60. Entergy has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $135.55. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.43.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.89%.

In related news, insider Roderick K. West sold 139,066 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $18,168,972.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,642,361.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,306,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,347.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,066 shares of company stock valued at $22,869,713 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at $2,094,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Entergy by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Entergy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 38,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,735,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

