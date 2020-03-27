Entergy (NYSE:ETR) PT Lowered to $116.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its target price decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $129.00 to $116.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

Get Entergy alerts:

NYSE:ETR traded down $1.48 on Friday, reaching $95.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,431. Entergy has a 1-year low of $75.19 and a 1-year high of $135.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.60.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total value of $3,394,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roderick K. West sold 139,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $18,168,972.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,642,361.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,066 shares of company stock worth $22,869,713 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 395.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.