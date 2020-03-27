Enterprise Financial Services Corp Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Enterprise Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.91. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $76.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.78 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Enterprise Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of EFSC opened at $28.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.70. Enterprise Financial Services has a one year low of $24.13 and a one year high of $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $690.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 690.1% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 825 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 47,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,137,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John S. Eulich acquired 5,026 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $229,034.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,503.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.65%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.