Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 257,700 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the February 27th total of 316,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 124,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

In other news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $37,125.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 47,505 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Eulich acquired 5,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $229,034.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,503.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $14,053,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 1,770.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 184,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,519,000 after acquiring an additional 174,652 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 513,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,742,000 after acquiring an additional 160,027 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 3,306.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after acquiring an additional 151,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,731,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,459,000 after acquiring an additional 103,346 shares in the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EFSC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Enterprise Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.20. 123,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,626. The company has a market capitalization of $690.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.23. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52-week low of $24.13 and a 52-week high of $48.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.70.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. The firm had revenue of $76.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.78 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.17%. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

