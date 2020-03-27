Envista Holdings Corporation to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:NVST)

Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) – William Blair cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Envista in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. William Blair also issued estimates for Envista’s FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $720.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NVST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Envista in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Envista from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ NVST opened at $15.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.26. Envista has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $33.30.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners bought a new position in Envista during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,940,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter worth $1,394,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter worth $5,148,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter worth $177,000.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

