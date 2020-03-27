Enzon Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Major Shareholder Family Fund Couchman Acquires 652,723 Shares

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:ENZN) major shareholder Family Fund Couchman bought 652,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.16 per share, with a total value of $104,435.68. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

ENZN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 14,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,720. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 million, a P/E ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.22. Enzon Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.31.

Get Enzon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Enzon Pharmaceuticals

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in licensing drug products. Its marketed drug products include PegIntron for use in the treatment of chronic hepatitis C; and Sylatron for use in the treatment of melanoma disease. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.