EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by General American Investors Co. Inc.

General American Investors Co. Inc. reduced its stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,725 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,548,187 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,071,515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383,669 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,968,045 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,599,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400,745 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in EOG Resources by 224.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 901,796 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $75,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,192 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 886.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,578,265 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $132,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,608,564 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $302,253,000 after buying an additional 1,332,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $91.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cfra downgraded EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $78.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.45.

Shares of EOG traded down $4.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.53. The stock had a trading volume of 363,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,219,950. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.70. EOG Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $107.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.49.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. EOG Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 23.09%.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

