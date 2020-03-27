eosDAC Price Hits $0.0052 on Top Exchanges (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded 55.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. During the last seven days, eosDAC has traded down 80.3% against the U.S. dollar. eosDAC has a total market cap of $3.46 million and $26,596.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eosDAC token can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Gate.io, OpenLedger DEX and Bitbns.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get eosDAC alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 68.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000160 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC Token Profile

eosDAC (CRYPTO:EOSDAC) is a token. It launched on March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac. The official website for eosDAC is eosdac.io. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac.

Buying and Selling eosDAC

eosDAC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Hotbit, OpenLedger DEX, DragonEX, Bitbns, Gate.io, Bibox and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eosDAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eosDAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eosDAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.