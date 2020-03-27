EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Bought by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,572,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 635,549 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 4.68% of EPAM Systems worth $545,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $619,422,000 after purchasing an additional 138,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $233,659,000 after acquiring an additional 17,127 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 605,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $128,455,000 after acquiring an additional 133,899 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 585,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $124,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 363,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,119,000 after acquiring an additional 37,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,210 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM opened at $185.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.70 and its 200-day moving average is $204.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EPAM Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $151.97 and a twelve month high of $248.27.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $632.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.11 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems Inc will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $285.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $247.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $254.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.