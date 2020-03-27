EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. lowered its position in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 321 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded down $6.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.25. 1,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,798. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.97. EPAM Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $151.97 and a 12-month high of $248.27.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $632.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.11 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems Inc will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $247.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $219.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,210 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.