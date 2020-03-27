Equillium (NYSE:EQ) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE EQ traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.61. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,634. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.07. Equillium has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $8.66.

In other Equillium news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $25,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EQ shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equillium in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equillium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

