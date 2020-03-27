Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires New Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 176,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,350,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 1,808,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,521,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,039,000 after purchasing an additional 26,325 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,168,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,350,000 after purchasing an additional 124,174 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 975,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,511,000 after purchasing an additional 29,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital One National Association acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,778,000.

GSIE stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.62. The stock had a trading volume of 7,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,981. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $19.30 and a 1-year high of $30.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.62 and a 200 day moving average of $28.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.0719 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

